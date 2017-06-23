Start preparing for the next world cup

Nobody is indispensable. Even without the presence of Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan and Misbah we won the ICC champions’ cricket trophy in London a couple of days ago. The discovery of Fakhr Zaman as a dashing opener and equally good performance of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz, Amir, Hasan Ali Shadab, Azhar Ali and Rooman Rais, all of whom are in their early twenties were good signs. It means they can play for their country for atleast for a decade more.
What is remarkable is the fact that despite the fact that we lacked adequate infra- structure of cricket in the country, foreign teams have stopped coming to Pakistan for almost a decade now resulting of virtually no interaction of our team with quality foreign players, our boys were still able to beat the best cricket teams of the world comprehensively and clinch the ICC champions cricket trophy from India.
The PCB should now set its eyes on the world cup scheduled for 2019 and start grooming the present youngsters for it. It should also find adequate replacement of Shoaib Malik, Hafeez, Irfan, Wahab, whose best days are now behind them. They should be given a decent farewell because they have served Pakistan’ s cricket for quite a long time.

News In Pictures

48 killed, dozens injured in Quetta & Parachinar blasts
Rehman Malik hands over Sharif family’s money laundering record to JIT
Terrorists cannot shake the morale of Pakistanis through coward attacks: Imran
Commander Rawalpindi Corps reviews security situation in Kel Sector
Sentence must be awarded to Kulbhushan as he massacred innocent people: Khursheed Shah
Babar Awan quits PPP, joins PTI
Indian authorities impose section-144 to curb protests in Occupied Kashmir
Indian connection emerges in PSL spot-fixing investigation
Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis
SC directs institutions to cooperate with Panama JIT
Plea seeking replacement of Wajid Zia as JIT head submitted in SC
Kulbhushan Yadav appeals to Army Chief for clemency

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved