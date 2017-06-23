Nobody is indispensable. Even without the presence of Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan and Misbah we won the ICC champions’ cricket trophy in London a couple of days ago. The discovery of Fakhr Zaman as a dashing opener and equally good performance of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz, Amir, Hasan Ali Shadab, Azhar Ali and Rooman Rais, all of whom are in their early twenties were good signs. It means they can play for their country for atleast for a decade more.
What is remarkable is the fact that despite the fact that we lacked adequate infra- structure of cricket in the country, foreign teams have stopped coming to Pakistan for almost a decade now resulting of virtually no interaction of our team with quality foreign players, our boys were still able to beat the best cricket teams of the world comprehensively and clinch the ICC champions cricket trophy from India.
The PCB should now set its eyes on the world cup scheduled for 2019 and start grooming the present youngsters for it. It should also find adequate replacement of Shoaib Malik, Hafeez, Irfan, Wahab, whose best days are now behind them. They should be given a decent farewell because they have served Pakistan’ s cricket for quite a long time.
Start preparing for the next world cup
