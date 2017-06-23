Babar Awan quits PPP, joins PTI

KARACHI, June 23: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf gained one more veteran politician on Friday when Dr Babar Awan quit Pakistan People’s Party and joined the Imran Khan-led platform.
On the occasion of joining, Awan said that he left the party after 21 years.
“It’s time that I join the real opposition party,” the senator said.
The PPP is rapidly loosing its members to the PTI, as former PPP leaders Firdous Ashiq Awan, Noor Alam Khan and Nazar Gondal also recently joined the party.
Noor Alam Khan, who is a close aide of Asif Zardari, and former federal minister Firdous Ashiq Awan joined PTI on May 23rd and 30 respectively.
Later, Nazar Gondal, who formerly served as a Federal Minister for Capital Administration & Development, joined the PTI on June 6.
The PTI Chairman has welcomed the leaders into the party fold.-Agencies
