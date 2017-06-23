Sentence must be awarded to Kulbhushan as he massacred innocent people: Khursheed Shah

Image result for Sentence must be awarded to Kulbhushan as he massacred innocent people: Khursheed Shah

SUKKAR, June 23: Leader of the opposition in the national assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has said that the Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav must be awarded sentence as he massacred innocent people.
Syed Khursheed Shah was expressing these views while talking to media in Sukkar on Friday. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif does not have the courage to give any decision in favour of Kulbhushan Yadav in the prevailing circumstances.
He said that according to constitution and law President of Pakistan has the right of decision for reducing the punishment of Indian spy or giving him mercy.
Syed Khursheed Shah said that thousands of innocent Pakistani fell prey to terrorism because of Kulbhushan Yadav and who will be accountable for this massacre. He said that sentence must be awarded to Kulbhushan Yadav on massacre of innocent people.-Sabah

