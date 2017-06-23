Commander Rawalpindi Corps reviews security situation in Kel Sector

Rawalpindi Corps Commander visits troops deployed along LoC in Kel Sector

RAWALPINDI, June 23: Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Nadeem Raza visited troops deployed along LoC in Kel Sector.
According to the ISPR, he reviewed the security situation and expressed satisfaction on high level of operational preparedness and vigilance.
While appreciating the morale of troops, he lauded the prompt and befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations.
He condemned killings of innocent civilian population through unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian Army.-Agencies

