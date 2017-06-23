Terrorists cannot shake the morale of Pakistanis through coward attacks: Imran

ISLAMABAD, June 23: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan while strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Quetta and Parachinar said, terrorists cannot shake the morale of Pakistanis through such subversive activities adding soon the enemies of humanity will meet their fate.
“Enemies cannot demoralize Pakistani nation through such insurgencies as they will be eliminated soon” Khan held.
Expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives Khan said terrorists are coward and they will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious activities. Elimination of terrorists on persistent basis is inevitable.
Khan also prayed for eternal peace of departed souls and early recovery of the injured.
Amir Jamaat e Islami Siraj Ul Haq while expressing grief over loss
of precious lives during the blasts also prayed May Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace and early recovery of injured .-Online

