Rehman Malik hands over Sharif family’s money laundering record to JIT
ISLAMABAD, June 23: Senator Rehman Malik said on Friday that he had confirmed every word of the 200-page report that he had prepared regarding Hudaibiya Mills and Sharif family’s alleged money laundering.
Speaking to media persons gathered outside the Judicial Academy, the former Interior Minister said that he had presented the JIT with a copy of the letter he had written to then-President Rafiq Tarar.
Malik also said that he had owned and verified every single word of the 200-page report in front of the JIT. The report was prepared by Malik in 1998 and contains details of Sharif family’s alleged offshore wealth and money laundering activities.
Rehman Malik expressed confidence in the JIT, stating that the team was comprised of professionals. “If they ask for my help in the future as well, I will appear before the JIT,” he said.
Rehman Malik further said that certain individuals had alleged that there was an understanding between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
He said that he had written a letter to the Interior Secretary and asked for security. However, Malik alleged that security had not been granted to him.
“They thought that I would not appear in front of the JIT if security was not granted to me,” he said.-Agencies
