48 killed, dozens injured in Quetta & Parachinar blasts
Army helicopter rescued critical injured and shifting him from Parachinar to Peshawar. – DNA
QUETTA, PARACHINAR, June 23: At least 48 people have been killed and dozens others were injured in Quetta and Parachinar blasts on Friday.
According to details, 13 people, including seven policemen were martyred and 21 others were injured in a suspected suicide car bombing near the office of the inspector general of police Balochisan on Gulistan Road in Quetta on Friday.
Around 16 injured persons, along with the bodies, were shifted to Civil Hospital after the attack, according to hospital officials. Of the injured, nine are said to be policemen.
An initial investigation report by Civil Defence Director Aslam Tareen revealed that 75 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast, which was said to be the result of a suicide bombing.
Talking to media, Tareen said experts also discovered that ball bearings and various kinds of nuts and bolts were used in the blast to attain maximum damage.
Vehicle used in Shuhada Chowk bomb blast in Quetta on Friday. – NNI
Talking to media, Balochistan government spokesperson Anwarul Haq Kakar said the suspected bomber, likely traveling in a 1986 Toyota Corolla, tried to break a security perimeter to target the police offices but blew up after policemen standing guard attempted to stop him.
Kakar said India is using terror as a tool against the people of Pakistan, adding that it [India] is playing an extremely irresponsible role in Balochistan. He said the security personnel saved the lives of common people while sacrificing their own lives. Kakar said strict security arrangements will be made for the Eidul Fitr outside the mosques and worship places.
Security officials also confirmed that the blast was the result of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device which exploded after the ‘suspicious’ driver was spotted by policemen.
Addressing the media earlier, DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema said they are examining CCTV footage to determine further details about the incident.
Security forces cordoned off the site of the blast and began investigating after rescue services shifted the injured and deceased to the hospital. Officials said body parts of the suspected bomber, strewn across the site of the blast, were being collected along with other evidence for forensic examination.
Later, addressing the media, Balochistan Home Secretary Akbar Haripal said it appears the bomber wanted to attack the office of the inspector general police. He said investigations are under way to ascertain more details about the attacker.
Replying to a question, he said security was tight around city thus the attacker was forced to target police.
Investigators revealed later that the vehicle bearing a Karachi licence plate used in the bombing and was registered to an individual identified as Jameel.
Senior government officials, including Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, also visited the site to oversee the investigation.
The incident took place near Shuhada Chowk on Gulistan Road, opposite the police chief’s office. The area falls under a high security zone, with offices of senior police officials and Police Lines situated there.
Footage of the incident showed two vehicles badly damaged in the explosion, while debris lay scattered on the street.
Officials said the explosion was loud enough to be heard from a distance and shattered windows of nearby buildings.
Emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital as well as Bolan Medical Complex, said rescue officials.
Immediately after the explosion, security of Civil Hospital was tightened with police officers deployed at all entry and exit points of the premises.
The police are searching all the people entering the hospital. The deputy commissioner also visited the hospital to oversee the arrangements.
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq, Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal Maulana Fazlur Rehman among others have condemned the Quetta blast and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives.
Meanwhile, at least 35 people were killed and dozens were injured when two back-to-back explosions rocked Parachinar in Kurram tribal agency, officials said.
The dual-explosions took place as people were busy shopping for Iftar and Eid in the Turi Bazaar area of Parachinar. The spot is also close to a bus terminal.
The second explosion took place as people rushed to provide aid and rescue the injured from the first explosion.
Political administration confirmed that 25 people were killed and at least 100 were injured in the explosions.
Shahid Turi, a local lawmaker from the area, confirmed the death toll, saying that Turi market was a very busy area.
He added that security arrangements were in place at the time of the attack, as paramilitary forces and Army have set-up checkpoints in the area.
“The entire area has check posts set-up and the area is declared as a Red Zone. Turi market is a bit outside of the zone,” said Turi.
Hospital officials have confirmed that at least 20 of the injured are in critical condition.
The Army dispatched two helicopters to evacuate the injured to Peshawar, said a statement released from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Pakistan Army contingents and FC personnel also reached the site of the attack to aid in the rescue efforts.
Officials said emergency was imposed in all hospitals across Parachinar, the capital of Kurram agency.
Rescue services reached the spot of the explosions and started shifting the injured to hospitals. – Sabah
