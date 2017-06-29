Has anyone have any idea or picture of the post-Nawaz Scenario of Pakistan? I am sure those who have read contemporary history will not find it hard to construct the country’s political landscape once the name Sharif disappears from the corridors of power.
Pakistan Muslim League (Convention) was arguably the most powerful political party ever in our history. With Field Marshal Ayub Khan as its boss, and Zulfqar Ali Bhutto as its Secretary General, the party, known popularly as Convention League was powerful enough to defeat the venerated sister of the Father of the Nation, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in the Presidential elections held on January 2, 1965. One can argue here that all political parties in power are always powerful enough to trash even the most invincible-seeming opposition. Such parties in popular diction are known as King’s parties.
The other King’s party that ruled the country was General Zia ul Haque’s Muslim League. Then was the turn of the Muslim League of General Pervez Musharraf to rule. And then came Nawaz’s Pakistan Muslim League which has enjoyed the longest run in history barring nine years of General Pervez Musharraf when the party rushed into the arms of the new ruler.
The history of the King’s Parties has always been the same, as can be judged from the fact that most of the hawks in the N-League had been hawks of the Musharraf League too.
When the ‘N’ disappears from the corridors of power, the PML part will rush to embrace a new identity…. whichever available.
Only the parties with ‘roots’ survive.
ONLY THE PARTIES WITH ROOTS SURVIVE…..
Has anyone have any idea or picture of the post-Nawaz Scenario of Pakistan? I am sure those who have read contemporary history will not find it hard to construct the country’s political landscape once the name Sharif disappears from the corridors of power.
Pakistan Muslim League (Convention) was arguably the most powerful political party ever in our history. With Field Marshal Ayub Khan as its boss, and Zulfqar Ali Bhutto as its Secretary General, the party, known popularly as Convention League was powerful enough to defeat the venerated sister of the Father of the Nation, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in the Presidential elections held on January 2, 1965. One can argue here that all political parties in power are always powerful enough to trash even the most invincible-seeming opposition. Such parties in popular diction are known as King’s parties.
The other King’s party that ruled the country was General Zia ul Haque’s Muslim League. Then was the turn of the Muslim League of General Pervez Musharraf to rule. And then came Nawaz’s Pakistan Muslim League which has enjoyed the longest run in history barring nine years of General Pervez Musharraf when the party rushed into the arms of the new ruler.
The history of the King’s Parties has always been the same, as can be judged from the fact that most of the hawks in the N-League had been hawks of the Musharraf League too.
When the ‘N’ disappears from the corridors of power, the PML part will rush to embrace a new identity…. whichever available.
Only the parties with ‘roots’ survive.