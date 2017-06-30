U.S action of declaring Salahuddin terrorist denounced
SRINAGAR, JUN 30: The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) of the occupied Kashmir on Friday denounced the action of the US administration of declaring the Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin, as a terrorist.
The HCBA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that US administration’s move was aimed at pleasing India for economic gains.
He said that the decision would not affect the ongoing indigenous and legitimate struggle of the people of Kashmir demanding their right to self-determination, guaranteed to them by the UN resolutions and by the Indian leaders through their pledges and promises.
“The HCBA wants to impress upon US that joining its hands with India, which has terrible violation of human rights record in Kashmir and whose relations with its neighbours are deteriorating day-by-day and who is engaged in a systematic genocide of people of Kashmir for the last 70 years, puts a question mark on its regard and respect for democracy and human rights and is bound to tarnish its image further and early the US understands it, will be better for it and its people,” he said.
The Spokesman reminded the US government of its moral obligation to get the UN resolutions implemented because the UN Commission for India and Pakistan constituted in 1948 and which later passed resolutions guarantying right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir and which were accepted by both India and Pakistan, consisted of five members with US nominated by President of Security Council, as its head.
He also condemned the arrest and detention of Hurriyet leaders and activists in every nook and corner of occupied Kashmir and demanded their unconditional and immediate release.-DNA
