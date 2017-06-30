With one stroke of pen the Saudi monarch stripped off all the powers being enjoyed by his nephew Crown prince Mohammad bin Naib, including that of his heir apparent, and declared his son Prince Mohammad bin Salman as the new Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia a few days before Eid ul Fitr. In other words, the latter is going to be the next Saudi king the moment King Salman joins the great majority.
The heir apparent is now going to be de facto king of Saudi Arabia as King Salman is old and quite weak ridden by umpteen diseases .
One is going to witness drastic changes in the policies of Riyadh now because the new Crown prince of Saudia nurses extreme hatred for Tehran and Qatar . He is not well disposed towards the rulers of Pakistan too. He is quite young, only 31, and is going to rule Saudi Arabia for a long, long time to come. It is being said that no member of the House of Saud can become king unless he has the backing of Washington and the present king of Saudi Arabia must have lobbied hard with Donald Trump in getting approval of Washington for making his son as his heir apparent in place of Mohammad bin Naib who enjoyed excellent personal relations with all those who mattered in Washington.
Drastic change in the House of Saud
With one stroke of pen the Saudi monarch stripped off all the powers being enjoyed by his nephew Crown prince Mohammad bin Naib, including that of his heir apparent, and declared his son Prince Mohammad bin Salman as the new Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia a few days before Eid ul Fitr. In other words, the latter is going to be the next Saudi king the moment King Salman joins the great majority.
The heir apparent is now going to be de facto king of Saudi Arabia as King Salman is old and quite weak ridden by umpteen diseases .
One is going to witness drastic changes in the policies of Riyadh now because the new Crown prince of Saudia nurses extreme hatred for Tehran and Qatar . He is not well disposed towards the rulers of Pakistan too. He is quite young, only 31, and is going to rule Saudi Arabia for a long, long time to come. It is being said that no member of the House of Saud can become king unless he has the backing of Washington and the present king of Saudi Arabia must have lobbied hard with Donald Trump in getting approval of Washington for making his son as his heir apparent in place of Mohammad bin Naib who enjoyed excellent personal relations with all those who mattered in Washington.