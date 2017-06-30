Sanaullah reduces Dasti’s allegations to tactics for political gains
ISLAMABAD, June 30: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has reduced Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti’s torture-in-captivity allegations to mere political scoring in a statement on Friday. Six-member committee that was tasked to look into arrested Dasti’s allegations forwarded its report to the law minister today.
The provincial minister has maintained that Dasti has been given
all the facilities and rights that he is entitled to in jail.
The report denies of any torture been done on the parliamentarian.
Sanaullah said that dasti had complained of toothache and pain in the chest last month and the medics, after a thorough checkup had cleared him. He also said that the allegations of torture leveled by the lawmaker are mere tactics for political gains.
On the other hand, a bail plea was filed today in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha which is to be heard on July 3. In the Senate today, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq filed an adjournment motion pertaining to the issue and held torture on an elected member of the House, torture against the public. He branded violence against Dasti an insult of the parliament. Haq has demanded of the Senate to formally add the issue in agenda for discussion in the House.-DNA
