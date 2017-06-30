Sectarianism in Pakistan is international conspiracy: Imran
Says SECP’s record tempering an attempt to impede justice
PARACHINAR, June 30: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan said sectarianism in Pakistan is an international conspiracy, according to civil society activist Jibran Nasir’s tweet.
However, Nasir called out Imran for not mentioning ‘local players’ involved in Parachinar’s sectarian violence.
Thousands of people began a sit-in at Shaheed Park, Parachinar, soon after two bombs went off on Friday evening, as shoppers were out buying supplies in preparation for the breaking of the fast on one of the last days of the holy month of Ramazan. At least 75 people were killed and many more wounded when the bombs ripped through the busy marketplace crowded with shoppers.
Meanwhile Imran Khan has said quoting media reports that Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is tempering record to protect Sharifs.
In a tweet message on social media, Imran Khan said “media reports since last two days exposing SECP’s record tampering to protect Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
Sharifs.” “If proven correct then it is deliberate interference in due process and an attempt to impede justice.” He further said that the perpetrators of this crime must be jailed.-Agencies/Online
