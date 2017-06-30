Panama JIT prepares questionnaires for PM’s children
ISLAMABAD, June 30: Baffled by the contradictory statements of the Sharif family with regard to their foreign assets, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has developed a questionnaire ahead of the appearance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children before it in the coming week.
Sources privy to the development said that the JIT probing the money trail behind the Sharif family’s pricey flats in a posh London neighborhood, has prepared a list of questions to be asked to Tariq Shafi, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, and Mariam Nawaz who have been summoned on July 2,Â 3, 4 and 5, respectively.
Sources said the first family had so far failed to place before the JIT satisfactory evidences to corroborate its stance of lawfully transferring money for the purchase of its foreign properties.
They said the JIT is basing its probe on finance minister Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement under 164 Section of CrPC in Hudaibya Papers Mills case. He had confessed before a court back in 2000 that Sharifs used the paper mill to whiten the money.
A day earlier the JIT had recorded the statement of a former chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Retired Lt Gen Muhammad Amjad, who was appointedÂ between 1999 and 2000.
Earlier this week, the JIT had served subpoena on the PM’s children asking them to turn up before it along with relevant documents and records pertaining to their properties.
The JIT is winding up the probe as it is required to submit its final report before the Supreme Court by the deadline of July 10. It has been given 60 days to probe the Sharif family’s properties and the money trail behind it as part of the verdict announced in the Panama Papers case. The Supreme Court reviews progress of the investigation after every fortnight.- NNI
