Terrorism will be eliminated with unity: DG ISPR

asif ghafoor

PARACHINAR, June 30: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor has on Friday said that the menace of terror will be crushed with unity.
Talking to the media in Parachinar on Friday, he said that security of every nook and corner of the country is important for us.
He said that additional reinforcements have arrived in Parachinar while safe city project for the area has also been started.
The ISPR DG said that Pakistan has decided to completely fence its border with Afghanistan, adding that the fencing will be done in two phases. In the first phase, fence will be built in the most sensitive areas.-Agencies

