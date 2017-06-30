Army to succeed in war against terror: COAS

Says steps being taken to make Parachinar a safe city
Parachinar sit-in called off after representatives meeting with Army Chief
RAWALPINDI, June 30: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed the resolve that Pakistan army will succeed in war against terrorism.
According to ISPR, while interacting with tribal leaders and representatives of sit-in at Parachinar on Friday, he said our enemies shall never succeed to lower our resolve or to divide us.
The Army Chief said there are clear evidences of hostile foreign hands in recent incidents, local facilitators and abettors have been apprehended who will be tried in military courts.
He said that additional army troops have been moved in Parachinar to enhance its security while FC troops are being beefed up on Pak-Afghan border to seal it effectively. He said Toori Razakars are also being detailed on check posts. He said safe city project for Parachinar by installing CCTV cameras in line with the ones in Lahore and Islamabad will be undertaken.
General Bajwa said fencing of Pak-Afghan border is already in progress and more sensitive areas of FATA are being fenced in first Phase, while rest of the common frontier will be fenced in the second Phase. He assured that firing by FC troops while handling mob situation post blast is being inquired and those responsible shall not be spared.
He also announced renaming of army public school Parachinar after Maj Gulfam Shaheed and it will be upgraded to cadet college in due course and establishment of Trauma centre at Parachinar by army while local civil hospital will be upgraded for better medical care by civil administration.
The Army Chief said government has now announced compensation for Parachinar victims at par with other such victims elsewhere in the country as all Pakistani’s are equal.
He said army fully supports mainstreaming of FATA which is being pursued and its early implementation is essential for enduring peace and stability. He said Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to bring back normalcy in the country. He said that threat continues to reside across the border in Afghanistan with ISIS gaining strength there.
General Bajwa stressed the need for remaining united, steadfast, prepared and vigilant against this threat which has an agenda of exploiting sectarian fault-line. He said a greater Pak-Afghan border coordination and security cooperation is required in this regard.
The Army Chief also expressed his grief on loss of precious lives.
Speaking on the occasion, Tribal elders expressed their full confidence and trust in Army and its leadership. They said we stand with our security forces and our blood is for our motherland.
The tribal elders of Parachinar have called off sit-in due to efforts and visit of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. -Online
