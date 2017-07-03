Donald Trump and Nirendra Modi have come quite close to each other. The visit to the US of the Indian prime minister last week is a case in point. The American president is a businessman, through and through and he is desperate to create as many jobs as possible in the US by finding international markets for the various types of American goods, including armoury being manufactured in America. He has an eye on the vast Indian market. Earlier he had been able to get big purchase orders from the Saudis for the American weaponry during his visit to Riyadh. He is going to sell a big chunk of American arms and ammunition to India also.
Washington has a political motive too behind its leanings towards New Delhi. It wants to use it as a stick against Beijing. New Delhi also, fearful of the Chinese grown and growing strength in the region, wants to exploit American animosity against China by cuddling up to it so in a way it is going to be a two -way traffic mutually beneficial to both of them at least as long as the present leadership in both these countries remain in power. Pakistan must remain alert to this marriage of convenience between New Delhi and Washington as India would definitely try to use it in furtherance of its ulterior motives against it.
A marriage of convenience
