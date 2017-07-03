Sethi rebuts Sanaullah, Shahbaz’s claims about Raymond Davis release
ISLAMABAD, July 3Former caretaker Chief Minister Punjab and prominent anchor, Najam Sethi refuted claims of Rana Sanaullah and Shahbaz Sharif about their stagnant role in release of Raymond Davis, a U.S spy and a killer.
In his programme, Najam Sethi has raised twelve questions regarding Punjab government’s role in release of Raymond Davis and claimed that he has a complete file, which contains materials and proofs. Although Chief Minister Punjab should not tender resignation but there was no harm in speaking the truth with the masses, he added.
Prominent anchor has raised questions which include, it this true that Home Secretary Punjab, IG and Commissioner Punjab on Marh 15, 2011 between 10:00 a.m and 12:00 visited Kot Lakhpat jail where Raymond Davis was imprisoned? Is this true that CID, IB, Special Branch and officials of others intelligence agencies have reached there before 2:00?, he questioned.
Najam Sethi further posed a question that is it not true that on the same day at 3:45 pm Raymond Davis was brought to Airport from jail and then sent to jail? He claimed that infact it was a rehearsal to know how much it will take time to reach Raymond Davis from jail to Airport.
Was Najam Sethi not informed about each and every moment? he asked. He further posed a question that Punjab government should tell whether Faheem and Faizan were not picked at mid March 15 and 16 and they were kept in the custody of an intelligence institution to complete documentation process of Diyat and Qisas?. Whether Rana Sanaullah and Shahbaz Sharif were unaware of this situation? he asked.
Were Rana Sanaullah and Shahbaz Sharif unaware that mobile phones from the victim families were taken into possession so that they could not contact someone,? Sethi said.
Najam Sethi also raised a question that was the jail superintendent not aware of this situation and whether the jail superintendent was under the Punjab government or an agency.
He disclosed that hearing of Raymond Davis case was held in the jail and all prosecutors were mum during three hours proceedings. All prosecutors of the Punjab government were present there had not informed their government. The prosecutors of Punjab government why not raised the point of “Fasad fil arz” (mischief on earth). He unveiled that on the release day of Raymond Davis, intelligence agencies had taken jail into their custody while a U.S plane was standing there at airport to bring killer back to US.
What was the need to tell a lie and staging drama by the Chief Minister Punjab?, he questioned. He added Chief Minister Punjab will has to tell ten more lies to hide one lie. If the Punjab government does not accept these facts, he will unmask file which contains revelations about release of Raymond Davis. He said Punjab, federal governments and intelligence agencies played role for the release of U.S spy and killer. He was of the view that nothing should be hide from masses.-Online
