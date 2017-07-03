McCain terms Waziristan visit as ‘important and informative’
ISLAMABAD, July 3: US Senator John McCain on Monday termed the visit to South Waziristan, along with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and a delegation from the Senate Armed Services Committee, as important and informative.
“My colleagues and I from the US Senate have had a very informative and important visit, understanding the challenges, successes and the remaining challenges that require close coordination and assistance from us and with us,” said McCain while speaking to the media.
He added that discussions have taken place regarding the importance of Pak-Afghan cooperation and with the right strategy and cooperation, success can be achieved. The US delegation was flown over the South Waziristan agency and was shown newly constructed posts and forts and development work including schools, colleges, sports stadium, hospitals and water supply schemes and development in the road infrastructure, said a statement released from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The military’s media wing added that the delegation also acknowledged the “efforts and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and of the local tribes for reestablishing peace and order in the area”.
“The senators reiterated the importance of institutionalised Pak-Afg border security coordination and cooperation mechanism,” said the ISPR statement.
The US delegation was also scheduled to visit the Line of Control (LoC), but could not be flown to the area due to inclement weather.
The US delegation included Senator John McCain, Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator David Perdue.
The delegation’s visit has concluded today. -Agencies
McCain terms Waziristan visit as ‘important and informative’
ISLAMABAD, July 3: US Senator John McCain on Monday termed the visit to South Waziristan, along with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and a delegation from the Senate Armed Services Committee, as important and informative.
“My colleagues and I from the US Senate have had a very informative and important visit, understanding the challenges, successes and the remaining challenges that require close coordination and assistance from us and with us,” said McCain while speaking to the media.
He added that discussions have taken place regarding the importance of Pak-Afghan cooperation and with the right strategy and cooperation, success can be achieved. The US delegation was flown over the South Waziristan agency and was shown newly constructed posts and forts and development work including schools, colleges, sports stadium, hospitals and water supply schemes and development in the road infrastructure, said a statement released from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The military’s media wing added that the delegation also acknowledged the “efforts and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and of the local tribes for reestablishing peace and order in the area”.
“The senators reiterated the importance of institutionalised Pak-Afg border security coordination and cooperation mechanism,” said the ISPR statement.
The US delegation was also scheduled to visit the Line of Control (LoC), but could not be flown to the area due to inclement weather.
The US delegation included Senator John McCain, Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator David Perdue.
The delegation’s visit has concluded today. -Agencies