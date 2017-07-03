No hysterical and gutter language is going to get Ishaq off the hook: Imran Khan
Says Motu Gang trying to discredit Panama JIT
ISLAMABAD, July 3: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that no amount of hysterical and gutter language is going to get Finance Minister Ishaq Dar off the hook.
In a tweet, he said that the guilt is written all over his face.
He said that Dar had stooped to new lows when he attacked Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMTCH) which provides free cancer treatment to 75 per cent of its patients costing Rs five billion per year.
Khan slammed the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) camp for railing against the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the money laundering allegations against the Sharif family.
Khan said those who distributed sweets on the formation of the JIT to probe the Panama Papers allegations, now raising hue and cry to discredit it for they couldn’t manage it.
A day before while addressing a press conference in Lahore, the PTI chief said the Sharif family will spend their next vacations in Adiala Jail instead of London if they failed to answer the questions put to them by the JIT.
He said we have only questioned about the money trail of the assets declared by them. â€œIn response the Sharif family has been concocting stories for one and a half year. Levelling a range of allegations on PML-N, PTI chief said the ruling party has a history of corruption. He blamed the rulers of getting funds from the intelligence agency in 1990 elections.
Khan alleged Nawaz himself was involved in derailing democracy and attacking the Supreme Court and he had also tried to dislodge the government of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto after taking money from Osama Bin Laden. Agencies/NNI
