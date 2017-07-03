Qatari Prince refuses to record statement in Pakistan Embassy

ISLAMABAD, July 3: Today for the third time, Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani has refused to visit the Pakistan Embassy to record his statement in Panama Leaks case. Sources told that the prince has asked the authorities to come to his house if they want to record his statement for the panama case.
According to Qatari sources, no witness can record the statement in such circumstances which appeared after the leaked photo of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son, while he was being questioned by JIT at the Judicial Academy.-Agencies

