PM’s cash reward to Pakistan team challenged in the court

Image result for PM's cash reward to Pakistan team challenged in the court

ISLAMABAD, July 3: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered Deputy Attorney General to explain how Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can announce cash reward to Pakistan cricket team over winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
Tariq Asad Advocate had filed the petition raising the matter. The petition was heard by Justice Amir Farooq of IHC today.
The petitioner stated the players are paid salaries and match fees. He asked why such a huge amount of Rs. 22 crores is being given to the team from tax payers’ money.
The court has ordered the deputy attorney general to explain how the premier can distribute the amount to the cricket team.
Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs to win their maiden ICC Champions Trophy this year.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced a cash reward of Rs. 1 crore for every Pakistani cricketer which was part of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 squad.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Siblings being summoned by JIT to exert pressure on Nawaz Sharif: Hassan Nawaz
Ishaq Dar appears before JIT: If you want to fight a war, leave the children out of it: Dar dares Imran
PM’s cash reward to Pakistan team challenged in the court
Qatari Prince refuses to record statement in Pakistan Embassy
No hysterical and gutter language is going to get Ishaq off the hook: Imran Khan
McCain terms Waziristan visit as ‘important and informative’
Sethi rebuts Sanaullah, Shahbaz’s claims about Raymond Davis release
India can’t resolve Kashmir dispute by state terrorism: AJK President
Germany beat Chile to win football’s Confederations Cup
Saudi Arabia, allies give Qatar two more days to accept demands
Not democracy but a mafia is in danger: Imran
Pakistan shall continue its efforts for peace & stability in the region: COAS

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved