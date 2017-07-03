PM’s cash reward to Pakistan team challenged in the court
ISLAMABAD, July 3: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered Deputy Attorney General to explain how Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can announce cash reward to Pakistan cricket team over winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
Tariq Asad Advocate had filed the petition raising the matter. The petition was heard by Justice Amir Farooq of IHC today.
The petitioner stated the players are paid salaries and match fees. He asked why such a huge amount of Rs. 22 crores is being given to the team from tax payers’ money.
The court has ordered the deputy attorney general to explain how the premier can distribute the amount to the cricket team.
Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs to win their maiden ICC Champions Trophy this year.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had announced a cash reward of Rs. 1 crore for every Pakistani cricketer which was part of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 squad.-Agencies
