Ishaq Dar appears before JIT: If you want to fight a war, leave the children out of it: Dar dares Imran
Alleges Imran of using Zakat for gambling
Says PM has no link with panama papers case
ISLAMABAD, July 3: Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday to leave the children out of the current conflict pertaining to the Panama Leaks scandal.
Speaking to media personnel outside the Judicial Academy where he was questioned by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) regarding the disclosures of the Panama Papers scandal, Ishaq Dar said that there was no case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
“There is no case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he said. “The so-called affidavit is trash,” he added. “Three references based on ill-intentions were made against us in the Musharraf era,” he said.
He said that Musharraf’s case against Iftikhar Chaudhry was rejected by 13 judges of the Supreme Court. Dar said that his political enemies had been using the concocted references against him for a long time now.
Dar said that the financial matters of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were transparent and that there was no mention of his name in the Panama Papers.
The Finance Minister said there has been a spectacle in the country for the past 23 years. He claimed that those whose names are mentioned in the Panama Papers were heads of political parties. He said that Pakistan is poised to rank among top 20 economies within next 12 years.
He decried the dual standard of justice and said that the top court had provided a questionnaire to the JIT formed to probe corruption allegations on former chief justice Chaudhry Iftikhar’s son Arsalan Iftikhar. The law should be same for every citizen but it apparently looks the law is different if it comes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he added.
Ishaq Dar held a fiery media talk outside Federal Judicial Academy in which he described his love-hate relationship with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
He passed fierce criticism towards the leader of the largest opposition party by claiming that Imran Khan had gambled with the Zakat money gathered from his charitable organization. He (Imran Khan) should be ashamed of himself for basing his politics on lies, he stated.
The Finance Minister called Imran Khan a gambler and tax evader. He even attacked his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, calling her Jewish. He (Imran Khan) wanted to become the PM with his Jewish wife (Jemima Khan)”. The PML-N senator told Imran Khan to look at the ATMs beside him who send money who launder money outside the country on a regular basis.
He said he could only pray for the PTI chief who is not only a gambler but also a liar and tax evader. The PML-N lawmaker called it an â€˜internal and external conspiracy against the ruling government. He also claimed that Jemima Goldsmith and Imran Khan were not married in Paris as he knows who the witnesses were.
While the press talk, Ishaq Dar said with a harsh tone with this drama should end now. He claimed that the country was bankrupt when they came into power and it is now one of the most emerging economies in the world. Pakistan will enter in the list of the largest economies within 12 years, he vowed.
Dar urged Imran to come clean regarding allegations on him which had been leveled by political rivals. “I have presented myself and given my account before the JIT,” he said. “I am a Chartered Accountant, where did you get the funds to accumulate such assets?” he asked.
Dar alleged that there was a lobby behind Imran Khan and that lobby was hell-bent on destroying Pakistan. He said that ever since the last general elections have taken place, Imran Khan has been anxious.
“Whosoever Allah wants to succeed will succeed regardless of anyone’s wish,” he said. “Imran Khan knows he cannot win the elections,” he added.
About the summons issued to Marriyum Nawaz, the Finance Minister said she is the daughter of the nation. He demanded Maryam Nawaz should not be summoned for interrogation. She should be handed a questionnaire, Ishaq Dar urged. Earlier today, he arrived at the judicial academy along with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who was driving his car.
The finance minister was seen carrying documents before leaving for the questioning session. However, he did not speak to media. The finance minister had been asked to bring all the relevant tax returns from 2003 to 2006 as these records were not available with Federal Board of Revenue. – NNI
