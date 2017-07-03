Siblings being summoned by JIT to exert pressure on Nawaz Sharif: Hassan Nawaz
What am I accused of, Hassan questions JIT after third appearance
Hassan Nawaz prior to appearing before JIT at Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad. – Online
ISLAMABAD, July 3: Hasan Nawaz, one of the siblings of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharfi said on Monday that they were being called by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to exert pressure on Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to media persons after presenting before JIT here, he said that if the JIT will summon hundred times they will come. He said all documents have been presented to JIT, adding these documents have already been submitted in the Supreme Court.
Hasan Nawaz said he posed a question before JIT that what was his sin? He informed he was being investigated for five hours. He said every person of the Sharif family is being summoned. “I have told the JIT to summon the grandmother who is on the wheelchair”, he added.
In the rest world first the charges are leveled and then investigations are held but here the matter is totally different, he said. He said the opponents have no concerns with Maryam or Hussain but only with Nawaz Sharif. He said he has been living in Britain from the last twenty three years and doing business from the last fifteen years, adding regulatory authority was also satisfied from him.
The siblings of Nawaz Sharif are being used in order to exert pressure on Nawaz Sharif so that country may not make progress under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he reiterated. He said Sharif family was optimistic, adding the truth will remain truth.-Online
