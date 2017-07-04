THEY WAIT UNTIL DARK (In the context of July the 5th)
Today I feel like going exactly 40 years back in time. As I write this, it is the 4th of July 2017. 40 years back it was the 4th of July 1977.
I had returned to Lahore from Karachi in my friend and my Managing Director the late S.H. Hashmi’s company. I was head of the Northern operations of the country’s biggest advertising agency Orient Advertising (Pvt) Ltd. In the years to follow it was to be re-named as Orient McCann.
I had gone to Karachi to attend the Annual Meeting of the Company which traditionally at that time used to be held on the 30th of June.
Hashmi Sahib had accompanied me to Lahore, as he had scheduled a presentation of an advertising campaign of Pakistan Railways before Prime Minister Z.A. Bhutto’s talented cousin Mamtaz Bhutto on the 5th of July (1977). On the 4th of July it had been ‘business as usual’. I at that time, having been thrown out of journalism by the Bhutto regime was a completely de-politicised person—interested only in doing my job as Lahore Business Chief of Orient.
I admit, I had no idea at that point of time where the talks between ZAB’s team and the PNA had led to, and what was going on (or not going on) behind the scenes in Rawalpindi.
In the night I did listen to Bhutto Sahib’s famous speech (My chair is quite stable). An ominous statement too had been thrown up in the air. THE PARTY IS OVER.
But I don’t think even ZAB had any idea of what he had in store. If he had, I am sure he would have acted pre-emptively. He was not a ‘Sitting Duck’ kind of a person.
I remember having got up at around 6 O’clock in the morning on the 5th of July. I turned on the Radio. The first words that struck me with the force of a clap of thunder were: “Ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto has been….”
The world had changed for the people of this country.
And once again the dictum had been proved right that “the history of this country slumbers in the bottom of one man’s chest —whosoever is the Army Chief”.
All others are as ignorant as Kamran Khan, Mian Nawaz Sharif, Ishaque Dar, Mir Shakil ur Rahman… whosoever……
In the middle of 1993, only General Kakar knew what history would be like. In the dying months of 1998, only General Karmat knew. And in the early days of October 1999 only General Pervez Musharraf knew.
Ultimately we learn that the seeds of the Decisions of the Generals were always sown by the power-drunk politicians.
