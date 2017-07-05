Raymond Davis spills the beans

Nobody was surprised at the disclosure of Raymond Davis in his recently released book that among others Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif had been instrumental in his release from a murder case in Pakistan. These two Pakistani leaders like many others who preceded them in power are American toadies. Washington knows better than many about their financial shenanigans . It is well aware of their property bought by them in the West by their ill- gotten money. Their fabulous bank balances in the western banks are quite known to the US government. How could they afford not to let off the hook American spy like Raymond Davis by refusing the orders of American leadership to release him ?
It is a pity that we never had any leader like Imam Khomeini, Jamal Abdul Nasser, Nelson Mandela, Lumamba, Mao Zedong, Ho Chi Minh, Fidel Castro, to mention a few, who could bare his teeth to the Yankees . Bhutto, perhaps, was the only exception who could refuse playing second fiddle to Washington as he was above board as far as his financial integrity was concerned.
The man in the street is unhappy over rather muted and feeble response of the prime minister to the grown and growing new – found friendship between New Delhi and Washington which is aimed at nothing but destabilising Pakistan in the region.

