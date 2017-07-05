Khurshid Shah demands PM to name those behind conspiracies against govt
ISLAMABAD, July 5: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to name those behind the alleged conspiracies and puppet shows against the government.
In a statement issued here, Shah said that the growing tension between the government and country’s institutions can lead to big harms to the country.
Shah said that the country could not afford continuing tense situation amid the internal and external challenges it was facing. He added that the Prime Minister had said that conspiracies were being hatched against his government and puppet show was being staged in the country. “But the Prime Minister did not elaborate the conspiracies and puppet show,” he added.
“Now it is incumbent upon the Prime Minister to tell the nation who is hatching the conspiracies against the government. The alleged puppet show and string pulling is a bigger issue than Panama Leaks and if the Prime Minister is sincere with the nation and the country he should expose those hatching conspiracies and staging puppet show,” he added.
If the Prime Minister did not reveal the name of those allegedly conspiring against the government it will be presumed the PM is talking of conspiracies just to create confusion over Panama case, Shah said.
He said that it would have been better for Prime Minister to separate himself from his office till the Panama case decision so that the institutions could have worked independently over Panama issue.
He opined that weakening institutions was tantamount of weakening the country. He added that due to growing tensions with some neighbor the country was facing threats but it seemed the government was only engaged in its salvage.-Sabah
