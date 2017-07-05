Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of all issues including Kashmir dispute with India: Nawaz
DUSHANBE, July 5: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan wants to maintain good relations with all its neighbours.
He was talking to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during a one on one meeting in Dushanbe on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said Pakistan desires peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute with India.
He said India has escalated tension on Line of Control and Indian forces have violated ceasefire agreement repeatedly. The Prime Minister said CASA-1000 project is a milestone of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He said we want to enhance relations with Dushanbe in diverse fields.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan wants to expand its cooperation with Tajikistan in all fields. He said there are bright prospects of expanding bilateral relationship on multiple fronts.
Nawaz Sharif said it is desire of Pakistan to increase bilateral trade with Tajikistan to five hundred million dollars annually. He pointed out that the two countries are cooperating with each other in realizing this objective. Pakistan organized three trade exhibitions in Dushanbe in 2015 and arranged Business Forum in Tajikistan this year. He said Pakistan wants Tajikistan to organize trade fairs in Pakistan.
The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would strengthen connectivity in the region. He said Pakistan’s entire infrastructure including Gwadar Port, roads and rail network is available for Tajikistan.
He said defence and law enforcing institutions of Pakistan and Tajikistan are working together for elimination of the menace of terrorism.
Nawaz Sharif offered training opportunities to the personnel of armed forces of Tajikistan.
Pakistan and Tajikistan signed two agreements in Dushanbe on Wednesday for strengthening cooperation in agriculture and trade.
The ceremony was also witnessed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.-Sabah
Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of all issues including Kashmir dispute with India: Nawaz
DUSHANBE, July 5: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan wants to maintain good relations with all its neighbours.
He was talking to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during a one on one meeting in Dushanbe on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said Pakistan desires peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute with India.
He said India has escalated tension on Line of Control and Indian forces have violated ceasefire agreement repeatedly. The Prime Minister said CASA-1000 project is a milestone of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He said we want to enhance relations with Dushanbe in diverse fields.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan wants to expand its cooperation with Tajikistan in all fields. He said there are bright prospects of expanding bilateral relationship on multiple fronts.
Nawaz Sharif said it is desire of Pakistan to increase bilateral trade with Tajikistan to five hundred million dollars annually. He pointed out that the two countries are cooperating with each other in realizing this objective. Pakistan organized three trade exhibitions in Dushanbe in 2015 and arranged Business Forum in Tajikistan this year. He said Pakistan wants Tajikistan to organize trade fairs in Pakistan.
The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would strengthen connectivity in the region. He said Pakistan’s entire infrastructure including Gwadar Port, roads and rail network is available for Tajikistan.
He said defence and law enforcing institutions of Pakistan and Tajikistan are working together for elimination of the menace of terrorism.
Nawaz Sharif offered training opportunities to the personnel of armed forces of Tajikistan.
Pakistan and Tajikistan signed two agreements in Dushanbe on Wednesday for strengthening cooperation in agriculture and trade.
The ceremony was also witnessed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.-Sabah