Giving official protocol to Maryam, incomprehensible : Imran Khan
Khan slams Police’s salute to Maryam Nawaz
ISLAMABAD, July 5: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while strongly criticizing police personnel on their salute to Maryam Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz said nation must have to decide either monarch or democracy is in place in the country.
In his message on social networking site twitter Khan said, “Inexplicable why private citizen Maryam Nawaz getting official protocol with police saluting as she goes to appear before criminal investigation team?”
Khan further said nation must decide once and for all either there is democracy or dictatorship ruling the country.
It is vital to mention here that ASP of Islamabad police along with another official saluted Maryam Nawaz Daughter of Prime Minister on occasion of her arrival in Judicial Academy for appearing before JIT for investigation. -Online
