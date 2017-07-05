NAB Chairman appears before JIT, after two-hour delay
ISLAMABAD, July 5: The Panamagate Joint Investigation Committee has summoned National Accountability Bureau chairman Qamar-uz-Zaman Chaudhry to appear on Wednesday.
The NAB chairman had been summoned to appear at 2 P.M. sharp, and reportedly asked to bring all relevant documents related to the Hudaibiya Paper Mill of the Sharif family. However, he turned up to face interrogation at 4 P.M. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz made her appearance before the JIT on Wednesday at 11 A.M.
It has been a busy week for the JIT as it winds up and submits the final report before the Supreme Court on July 10. PMâ€™s younger son Hassan Nawaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appeared on Monday, while elder son Hussain Nawaz made his sixth appearance on Tuesday.
The JIT was mandated sixty days to investigate the Sharif family’s London properties and money trail as part of the Panama Papers case verdict. Former chairman NAB Gen. (Retd) Amjad Hussain has also recorded his statement before the JIT on June 29. -NNI
