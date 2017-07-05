PM should not be forced to tell the nation the conspiracies against him and secrets hidden in his heart: Maryam Nawaz
Maryam Nawaz appears before Panama JIT
Says if conspiracy will not be stopped against Nawaz he will become PM 4th and 5th time too
Says Nawaz Sharif is standing for the supremacy of law, constitution and civilian supremacy and will continue to do so
ISLAMABAD, July 5: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the with the blessings of Almighty Allah those who think the daughter of PM Nawaz Sharif as his weakness will find her as his strength. She said “today I have realized they have nothing against us and are trying to find allegation while forming JIT”. She said we have already given the money trail. She said that if conspiracy will be hatched against Nawaz Sharif he will return back with more strength. She said if conspiracy will not be stopped against Nawaz Sharif he will become prime minister 4th and 5th time too. She said those who have filed case against us are owns offshore companies, adding that the name of the applicants are not included in Panama leaks so their offshore companies are Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
legitimate and others are illegitimate. She said that the nation has confidence in Nawaz Sharif, adding that the people know he will not bow and will also not let his vote to bow. She said that Nawaz Sharif is standing for the supremacy of law, constitution and civilian supremacy and will continue to do so. She said prime minister should not be forced to inform the nation about the conspiracies being hatched against him and secrets present in his heart. She said this is the 5th accountability of the Sharif family.
“If you target Nawaz Sharif’s daughter just because she’s the daughter of the prime minister, she’ll fight back,” Maryam told reporters outside the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad, following her appearance before the high-powered joint investigation team (JIT). Maryam Nawaz recorded her statement before the joint investigation team formed to probe Panama Papers case.
“If someone says I will make them [ruling family] cry, they should know only God can make someone subdue and no one except Him has the power to do it,” she said, adding the Sharif family had undergone the accountability processes several times in the past and have faced the current inquiry panel.
Maryam said Panama Papers was not the only scandal she was implicated in by the family’s rivals. “There was a Dawn leaks before this,” she said. She said the opponents only wanted to pressurise ‘my father’ by implicating his daughter in such cases. She went on to say that her family chose to face accountability unlike others who shunned it on the pretext of back pain and those who took a refuge in public rest houses.
Maryam Nawaz said during two hour session before the JIT, she responded to all the questions posed to her. She said she appeared before the JIT despite the fact that the Supreme Court order does not include her name and that the petitioners have failed to proof any of their allegations against her.
Maryam Nawaz said that being daughter of the nation and child of the Prime Minister who always upheld the rule of law and constitution, she also appeared before the JIT.
She noted it is a matter of pride for PML (N) and its supporters that there are no charges of corruption, commission and kickbacks against the Prime Minister and the government.
She said the opponents have only targeted the family’s business affairs on which questions cannot be raised. She said the people facing allegations of embezzlement in public money are hiding behind stay orders. She said that the people, who have no sources of income and business, are not being interrogated.
Maryam Nawaz said she fully understands as to why she is being involved repeatedly in different leaks. She said that by involving the name of the daughter, the opponents want to bring the Prime Minister under pressure.
She however said the opponents should not remain in any misunderstanding as she will prove to be a source of power for his father. She said she is the daughter of the person who has taught her to stand firm against oppression.
She said her family’s three generations have been made accountable. She said that we have faced accountability for rule and supremacy of law and constitution.
She warned the opponents to stop hatching conspiracies against the Prime Minister as by doing so he will return to the power with much more backing of the people.
She said the Prime Minister is standing firm for the supremacy of constitution and civilian set up. She was confident that the PML (N) will again win the 2018 general elections.
On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz also expressed her gratitude to the party workers who gathered close to the judicial academy to express solidarity with her.
“After six months in the Supreme Court and 70 days in the JIT, I realised today they have nothing against us,” she explained. This is the first JIT in the world that has been formed before knowing what charges to level, she said, reiterating what her brothers have claimed earlier. The premier’s daughter vowed there is not a shred of evidence against Nawaz Sharif over misuse of public funds, saying “not a penny has been misappropriated”.
“I was also [wrongly] involved in the Dawn Leaks [case]. The reason is the same: to put a father under pressure by targeting his daughter. Everyone knows that in Islamic culture the daughter is considered most dear to his father. But they’ll discover the Nawaz Sharif’s daughter is his strength not weakness. I’m the daughter of someone who taught me to stand up for what’s right, and not bow down before injustice,” she added.
Maryam said they too could have used technicalities to hide in the corridors of power: diverted their vehicle to a hospital after ‘back pain [excuse]’ or become an absconder hiding in an official rest house in Nathiagali but they have presented accountability for three generations.
“Those saying they’ll make us cry should know only God can make us bow down and cry…[and] because we belong to the ruling family, our judgment by God will be the most strict,” she said further.’ Warning to opponents’
She warned the prime minister’s opponents, saying “you should know if you conspire against Nawaz Sharif, he’ll come back stronger”. She also warned “beware of the day that Nawaz Sharif will take all this scrutiny to the people in 2018”.
Stop him if you can from becoming the prime minister again. Stop him otherwise terrorism will end and unprecedented development will take place in Pakistan, stop him otherwise the CPEC will be completed and net to road will be established in country, stop him otherwise the power projects will be completed and stop Nawaz Sharif otherwise the electricity load shedding will be overcome in country.
“Don’t force him to reveal the conspiracies he keeps secret from the people. ‘They’ know he won’t divulge the conspiracies in public as he holds the country dear,” she disclosed.-Sabah
