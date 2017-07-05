Nasr missile has put cold water on Cold Start: Army

  • Pakistan test fires short range surface to surface ballistic missile
  • Says will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday conducted a training launch of short-range surface to surface ballistic missile Nasr, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed the launch and said, “Nasr has put cold water on cold start”.
He also reiterated and expressed complete confidence in the effective command, control, safety and security of all strategic assets.
The statement from the military’s media wing added that Pakistan has successfully undertaken a series of training launches and tests during the current week for validation of Nasr’s technical parameters.
The current test validated the missile’s enhanced range of 60 to 70 kilometres and flight manoeuvrability. Nasr is a high precision weapon system with the ability to quickly deploy in the battle area.
“This weapon system will augment credible deterrence against prevailing threat spectrum more effectively, including anti-missile defence,” said ISPR.
The army chief said war must be avoided at all costs and Pakistan’s strategic capability is a guarantee against a highly militarised and belligerent neighbour.
“Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability,” said General Bajwa.
The army chief on the occasion also appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces and congratulated the engineers and scientists on the occasion, added ISPR.
The launch was attended by senior military officials, scientists and engineers.-Agencies

