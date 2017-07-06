Zehri thanks Gen Bajwa for Army’s efforts to restore normalcy in Balochistan
QUETTA, July 6: Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri commended Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for Pakistan Army’s efforts to restore normalcy in the province, a statement issued by the military’s media wing said.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), CM Zehri met Gen Qamar at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Thursday.
“Pakistan Army considers it a sacred duty and pride to assist the province [Balochistan] in realisation of its potential,” the army chief was quoted as saying by the ISPR.
Security situation in the province was discussed during the meeting, the communiqué added.-Agencies
