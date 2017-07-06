Aviation city will help support economic activities: Air Chief
ISLAMABAD, July 6: Air Chief Sohail Aman has on Thursday said that described the establishment of the aviation city as an important step towards achieving self-reliance in defense production.
Addressing a ceremony in connection with the establishment of aviation city at Aeronautical complex Kamra on Thursday, he said it is also an important lead towards production of fifth generation fighter jets in the country.
The air chief said that the aviation city which will help support economic activities.
Sohail Amman said that the establishment of institutions like these
is the need of the time for strong defense. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that a strong air force and aerospace platform is imperative for a strong Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has played a critical role in the war against terrorism and without its contributions the nation would have not registered the immense successes it has against the menace.
The minister said that the establishment of aviation city has come at a very appropriate time and fulfils the very need where knowledge and industry can work together to create new opportunities for Pakistan in the field of aerospace.-Agencies
