Imran Khan submits financial records to SC in disqualification case
ISLAMABAD, July 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)’s counsel on Thursday submitted documents pertaining to money trail of Bani Gala land purchase and other financial records to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of Imran Khan.
Additional financial records sent by ex-wife of Khan, Jemima Goldsmith were also included in the documents.
Submitting a response, the counsel of cricketer-turned-politician contended that tax is not applicable on foreign remittances and neither it is mandatory to show up the foreign income.
The reply added that Imran Khan borrowed money from his ex-wife Jemima for purchase of land in Bani Gala Islamabad and the information was also disclosed in nomination papers back in 2002.
Imran Khan through his counsel has also refuted all allegations of money laundering against him while affirming the top court having authority to demand for records. It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s leader Hanif Abbasi on May 3 filed a petition in the apex court, seeking disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan and another party leader Jahangir Tareen for tax evasion and concealing money sources.
Petitioner Hanif Abbasi had alleged PTI chairman Imran Khan as party to an international conspiracy against Pakistan to slow down the development pace in the country, which he believed had gained momentum in current tenure of the ruling party. -NNI
Imran Khan submits financial records to SC in disqualification case
ISLAMABAD, July 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)’s counsel on Thursday submitted documents pertaining to money trail of Bani Gala land purchase and other financial records to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of Imran Khan.
Additional financial records sent by ex-wife of Khan, Jemima Goldsmith were also included in the documents.
Submitting a response, the counsel of cricketer-turned-politician contended that tax is not applicable on foreign remittances and neither it is mandatory to show up the foreign income.
The reply added that Imran Khan borrowed money from his ex-wife Jemima for purchase of land in Bani Gala Islamabad and the information was also disclosed in nomination papers back in 2002.
Imran Khan through his counsel has also refuted all allegations of money laundering against him while affirming the top court having authority to demand for records. It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s leader Hanif Abbasi on May 3 filed a petition in the apex court, seeking disqualification of PTI chairman Imran Khan and another party leader Jahangir Tareen for tax evasion and concealing money sources.
Petitioner Hanif Abbasi had alleged PTI chairman Imran Khan as party to an international conspiracy against Pakistan to slow down the development pace in the country, which he believed had gained momentum in current tenure of the ruling party. -NNI