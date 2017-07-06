Opposition conspiring against PML-N rule: Nawaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, July 6: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Thursday opposition parties were conspiring against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.
Upon his arrival from Tajikistan where he attended quadrilateral session of CASA-1000 conference in Dushanbe, he talked to the local media about the ongoing political unrest.
PM Nawaz stated that his political opponents had certain intentions,
while expressing full confident to appear scot-free in Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report for Panama case. “No one has any evidence of the accusations,” he added.
He mentioned that the same person was being held accountable who made the country a nuclear power. “God and nation is with us,” he said. Nawaz Sharif told that his family had been doing business since 1937, adding that the opposition was conspiring against them as they did in past. On a question about relations with the arch-rival India, he recalled that he visited India when PM Narendra Modi took oath, but now the restive situation in held Kashmir had blocked diplomatic talks. “We want friendly relations with India,” he told. The prime minister was accompanied by his Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Ministers for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif. His engagements in Tajikistan included inking of a Joint Declaration with Tajikistan, participation in quadrilateral summit of CASA-1000 countries and a trilateral summit with Afghanistan and Tajikistan.-Agencies
Opposition conspiring against PML-N rule: Nawaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, July 6: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Thursday opposition parties were conspiring against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.
Upon his arrival from Tajikistan where he attended quadrilateral session of CASA-1000 conference in Dushanbe, he talked to the local media about the ongoing political unrest.
PM Nawaz stated that his political opponents had certain intentions,
while expressing full confident to appear scot-free in Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report for Panama case. “No one has any evidence of the accusations,” he added.
He mentioned that the same person was being held accountable who made the country a nuclear power. “God and nation is with us,” he said. Nawaz Sharif told that his family had been doing business since 1937, adding that the opposition was conspiring against them as they did in past. On a question about relations with the arch-rival India, he recalled that he visited India when PM Narendra Modi took oath, but now the restive situation in held Kashmir had blocked diplomatic talks. “We want friendly relations with India,” he told. The prime minister was accompanied by his Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Ministers for Commerce Khurram Dastgir and Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif. His engagements in Tajikistan included inking of a Joint Declaration with Tajikistan, participation in quadrilateral summit of CASA-1000 countries and a trilateral summit with Afghanistan and Tajikistan.-Agencies