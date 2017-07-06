Musadiq Malik claims Panamagate JIT trying to buy more time
ISLAMABAD, July 6: Musadiq Malik, spokesman for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday raised several questions on the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT), claiming that it is trying to buy more time after July 10 to report its findings.
Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Musadiq Malik lamented that the documents being submitted are being shown on TV. He questioned whether the high-profile probe team was formed in the light of the verdict of five-member bench of the Supreme Court.
The Prime Minister’s spokesman further asked whether they distributed sweetmeats for taping of the Prime Minister House’s phone lines.
About leaking of Husain Nawaz picture, he said, “An unknown man from an unknown institution leaked the image, while investigations against him too remain unclear”. Claiming that the investigation team is looking for more time after the expiry of July 10 deadline to report its findings, Musadiq Malik questioned, “Is the JIT trying to find some Masood Mahmood? The quest for Mahmood-like approver indicates hatching of a conspiracy.” It is pertinent to mention here that Masood Mahmood was an approver in Nawab Mohammad Ahmad Khan Kasuri case, in which the Lahore High Court awarded death sentence to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.-Sabah
Musadiq Malik claims Panamagate JIT trying to buy more time
ISLAMABAD, July 6: Musadiq Malik, spokesman for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday raised several questions on the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT), claiming that it is trying to buy more time after July 10 to report its findings.
Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Musadiq Malik lamented that the documents being submitted are being shown on TV. He questioned whether the high-profile probe team was formed in the light of the verdict of five-member bench of the Supreme Court.
The Prime Minister’s spokesman further asked whether they distributed sweetmeats for taping of the Prime Minister House’s phone lines.
About leaking of Husain Nawaz picture, he said, “An unknown man from an unknown institution leaked the image, while investigations against him too remain unclear”. Claiming that the investigation team is looking for more time after the expiry of July 10 deadline to report its findings, Musadiq Malik questioned, “Is the JIT trying to find some Masood Mahmood? The quest for Mahmood-like approver indicates hatching of a conspiracy.” It is pertinent to mention here that Masood Mahmood was an approver in Nawab Mohammad Ahmad Khan Kasuri case, in which the Lahore High Court awarded death sentence to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.-Sabah