Haqqani network operates from Afghanistan and not Pakistan: FO
Terms US Govt statement against Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Salahuddin as unjustified
Condemns targeting of civilians in Azerbaijan by Armenian forces
ISLAMABAD, July 6: The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday reiterated that the Haqqani network, held responsible for numerous high-profile attacks in Afghanistan, operates from Afghanistan and not from Pakistani soil.
The FO also added that the fact is evident as many of the organisation’s leaders have been killed in the neighbouring country.
Zakaria also termed US Senator John McCain’s recent visit to Pakistan as positive, saying the republican senator, who heads the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, “praised Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism, Taliban and other militant networks”.
Commenting on the recent inclusion of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin in the Global Terrorist Watchlist by the US government, the FO spokesperson termed it an ‘unjustified’ action.
The FO, referring to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement on Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), welcomed the statement.
Ayatollah Khamenei on Monday had urged his country’s judiciary to extend support to the “oppressed” Muslims of Kashmir.
Zakaria said the Muslim Ummah is worried about the human rights violations in IOK by Indian forces, adding that the secretary
general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has also denounced atrocities in IOK. Pakistan has strongly condemned targeting of civilians in Azerbaijan by the Armenian forces. Foreign Office said Pakistan understands the sentiments of the Azerbaijan people in this situation as similar situation happens on a daily basis with the Indian forces deliberately targeting civilians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control killing innocent civilians, including children and damaging civilian properties. Agencies/NNI
