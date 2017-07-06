Step down & face cases of corruption ‘like a lion’, Zardari to Nawaz
SANGHAR, July 6: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has advised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down and face the cases ‘like a lion’ as his party enjoys an electoral majority.
“The rulers have a problem with the JIT. But if you have an issue then you may have the prime minister changed and bring in a new one as the PML-N enjoys electoral majority,” Zardari was expressing these views while addressing public gathering in Khipro, Sanghar on Thursday.
The premier and his family are facing accountability as a joint investigating team (JIT) is probing the family’s offshore assets as revealed in the Panama Papers. “You (PM) can then continue to face cases,” the PPP-Co chairman said and asked, “why should there be any issue.”
“But if you don’t want to face the cases, neither intend to leave the government, then why do you want to continue with politics at all,” he added. “You should not have chosen politics at all, and that too with elections manipulated by the returning officers (ROs) and not through populist vote.” “I ask mian sahib to be like a lion as he has chosen the symbol of a lion to represent themselves,” he said.
“Jail and derailment happen to monarchs and governments,” he remarked. “You should bear the pressure even if a conspiracy is being hatched against you.”
“What happens regarding the JIT and the ruling government is still to be seen,” he said. “We only pray the present assembly completes its five years the way we were able to complete our term. Zardari said that the reins of the country are in the hands of fools.
“The world is advancing forward while rulers here in Pakistan are going backwards,” he said. “Our rulers know how to sell rods, not run a country,” he added.
The former President said that instead of realizing the worth of PPP, Nawaz Sharif had backstabbed the party. Zardari said that the current rulers are not at all concerned with the masses but are only concerned with themselves.
Zardari further said that the Sharif brothers did not know how to run a country back in the day and has still not learned anything about that. Zardari slammed Imran Khan indirectly when he said that there is a huge difference between playing cricket and running a country.
Zardari criticized Musharraf severely as well, stating that whenever there was talk of jail, the ex army chief would feign illness. “He calls himself a commando but we are braver than him,” said Zardari. “His pictures come off really well in Dubai but he calls himself a sick man,” he added. Zardari said that everyday NAB officials harass PPP’s representatives. However, he said that he would not stop in his mission to build Pakistan. Asif Ali Zardari said the PPP wants the assemblies to complete their tenure and asked the government to appoint a new prime minister if the case goes against Nawaz Sharif. “We will see how the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) about the Panama Papers case plays out,” says Zardari.-Sabah
