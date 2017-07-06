Who’s behind conspiracy, Army or Supreme Court? Imran Khan asks govt
Says JIT members are being threatened
Khan announces to hold rallies after July 10 and JIT report
ISLAMABAD, July 6: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to hold rallies after July 10, the same day Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for Panama case is due to submit its report to the Supreme Court.
During the press conference at Bani Gala residence, he asked the government to clarify their claims about ongoing conspiracies against them. “Who is behind these conspiracies, the Supreme Court or army?” Imran Khan asked the government.
Imran Khan has claimed that members of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing offshore wealth of Sharif family in Panamagate Case are being threatened’
While expressing his views on Panama case, he called it an international corruption scandal which involved the top leadership of various countries, including Iceland and Britain. He said the Sharif family was creating a storm in a teacup despite pictures of Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz in ICIJ’s report.
Imran Khan highlighted the ‘contradictions’ in the statements passed by the Sharif family members. He recalled the day when PML-N workers and leaders attacked the apex court. “The whole nation will react if they repeat such actions as they are already threatening the judges and JIT members,” he said.
The opposition party leader said the PML-N government is maligning the Supreme Court and armed forces with such remarks. “Nawaz Sharif is destroying the country by defending his corruption,” he claimed while suggesting that David Cameron was the one who sacrificed his position for the sake of democracy.
He criticised the ruling party for making Maryam Nawaz appearance before JIT emotional and provision of VIP protocol for PM’s kids. While remembering how his marriage was called a ‘Jewish conspiracy’. he expressed disapproval over how his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith was attacked in past.
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Speaking to media on Thursday, the PTI chairman said that Panamagate Case were disclosures regarding the whole world. He said that the name of former Iceland prime minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson’s wife were mentioned in the Panamagate Case and he resigned from office.
The PTI chief said that former British premier David Cameron had to give explanation in the parliamentarian regarding the allegations towards him in the Panama Papers. “PM Nawaz didn’t give clarifications regarding the allegation but continued to speak more lies,” he said.
Khan also said that he is well aware of what they spoke about former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. “They are also speaking nonsense about Jemima,” Khan said.Agencies/Samaa
