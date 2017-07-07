What is Radical about these tenets of the Muslim Brotherhood?
The terms and phrases like Radicalisation, Radical Islam, Islamic Fundamentalism and Political Islam have been and are being used by the West (under a Neocon-Zionist conspiracy) to link the Last Message of God, given to the mankind by the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) with extremism and terror. This state of mind on the part of the West is adequately reflected in the concerns that have been expressed regarding the possible outcome of the current upheaval in Egypt. On the one hand the Western commentators are pleading for the introduction of genuine democracy in Egypt, and on the other hand they are expressing apprehensions regarding the possible rise in influence of the Muslim Brotherhood in the affairs of the state and governance in Egypt.
In this context I feel like reproducing hereunder the charter of objectives that had been adopted by the Muslim Brotherhood (Akhwan-ul-Muslimin) on its birth in 1928 under the leadership of Hasan al Banna.
This was the undertaking and oath that the founding members of the Muslim Brotherhood took.
1. I believe that everything is under God’s Command; that Mohammad is the seal of all prophecy addressed to all men, that (Eternal) Retribution is a reality, that the Qur’an is the Book of God, that Islam is a complete law that leads us in this life and the next. And I promise to recite to myself (each day) a passage from the Qur’an, to keep to the authentic Tradition, to study the life of the Prophet, and the history of his followers.
2. I believe that correct action, virtue and knowledge are among the pillars of Islam. And I promise to act correctly in carrying out the religious practices and in avoiding evil doings. I pledge myself to good habits, and I will abhor bad habits, I will disseminate Muslim customs as widely as possible, I will choose love and attachment over rivalry and condemnation, I will not take recourse to tribunals unless I have to, I will reinforce the customs and language of Islam, and I will work to disseminate science and useful knowledge in all sections of the nation…
4. I believe that the Muslim is responsible for his family, that he has a duty to keep it in good health, in the faith, and in good habits. And I promise to do my best to inculcate the teachings of Islam in my family. I will not place my sons in a school which will not uphold their beliefs, and their good habits. I will not allow them any magazines, books or publications which deny the teachings of Islam, and equally organizations, groups or clubs of this kind.
5. I believe that the Muslim has the right to bring Islam to life by the renaissance of its various peoples, and that the banner of Islam should cover mankind, and that each Muslim should educate the world in Muslim principles. And I promise to fight to achieve this aim as long as I live, and to sacrifice everything I have to this end.
(First published on 01-02-2011)
