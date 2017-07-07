Owing to OGRA negligence LPG consumers’ exploitation continuing
ISLAMABAD, July 7: (Riaz A Malik) OGRA is mandated to determine “reasonable price” of LPG both for the producers as well as consumers. However, due to OGRA’s complete failure in performing its functions, consumers are being exploited both by the local producers as well as LPG importers, right under OGRA’s nose.
In the past LPG producer price was linked with Saudi Aramco CP price and kept less than the same with a view to contain consumer prices. Price of imported LPG had always been higher than the locally produced and supplied LPG. But during the last about two years, the consumers have been left at the mercy of LPG importers primarily M/s Pyramid Gas (Pvt) Ltd who, in connivance with the relevant players, have all the import arrangements locked-in to make the entry of any other importers almost impossible.
Local producers have also formed a cartel in fixing LPG prices on monthly basis which is always fixed at a price much higher than international price of LPG. Besides, hefty Signature bonus of equal to about Rs.7000 – 8500 per metric ton on the already higher price arbitrarily fixed by the producers, makes the locally produced LPG even more expensive than the imported LPG. This state of affairs is completely unreasonable and tantamount to exploitation of consumers. One would wonder as to why there is no check on price of locally produced LPG which is higher than the imported LPG whereas price of locally produced crude oil and natural gas is always much lower than the imported oil and gas/LNG, all being competing fuels.
Besides, import of LPG, which are almost 50% of the total domestic LPG production, are also controlled predominantly by one importer i.e. M/s Pyramid who on the one hand illegally influences the local producers to keep their prices as high as possible and on the other hand enjoys monopoly in import of inferior quality of LPG from Iran at much cheaper rates and supply the same to the market at a price equal to the domestic price of LPG which is monopolistically and irrationally fixed at a much higher rate than international price of LPG. It is with the connivance of M/s Pyramid Gas Pvt Limited that local producers keep their price of LPG much higher than the imported LPG, Terminal Operators do not allocate LPG handling capacity at port to other importers and OGRA maintains deliberate silence in spite of being solely responsible to regulate the prices to enable Pyramid to controls the entire import value chain facilities and process and enjoy windfall price differential by selling the LPG to the consumers at par with locally produced and excessively priced LPG.
Under Rule 18(2) of the LPG (P&D) Rules 2001 OGRA is mandated and obligated to fix “reasonable price” of LPG, whereas it seems to have lost its teeth and efficacy when one would consider the very sorry state of LPG consumers. In the past LPG price was tightly regulated and fixed at an affordable level for the consumers who are mainly from far flung areas to simultaneously arrest deforestation and environmental protection. Imported LPG which was more expensive than the locally supplied LPG, was made to compete with the locally produced LPG which ultimately could not sustain.
But OGRA in spite of its full mandate to look after the interests of the consumers is either deliberately acting against its mandate and interests of the consumers or has simply failed to perform its functions.
Now if the corrective measures are not taken to ensure that locally produced LPG is sold to the LPG Marketing Companies at a price (including signature bonus) equal to the landed price of imported LPG, all those Marketing Companies whose business is solely dependent upon locally produced LPG, are likely to either wind up or go bank corrupt in the near future. It is simply fair and equitable that prices of locally produced LPG should be fixed at par with the landed price of LPG with a view to provide level playing field to all the players and foster competition.
