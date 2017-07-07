MQM’s Afaq Ahmed throws his weight behind MQM-P for PS-114 polls
KARACHI, July 7: Muhajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed on Friday threw his party’s weight behind Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and announced that he will support the party in the upcoming elections in the metropolis’ PS-114 constituency.
Ahmed said that voters in the constituency should not waste their
votes and should unite and make a decision as muhajirs.
PS-114 encompasses the city’s Mahmoodabad and surrounding areas.
“My support is with Kamran Tessori,” added Ahmed.
The constituency comprises the localities of Mehmoodabad No 1 to Mehmoodabad No 6, Chanesar Goth, Manzoor Colony, Akhter Colony, Azam Basti, Kashmir Colony, Defence View and the KAECHS (Karachi Administration Employees Cooperative Housing Society).
Although the PPP could not become a significant stakeholder in the constituency in the past elections, this time round the party has fielded its secretary general for Karachi, Senator Ghani, in an effort to branch out of its traditional strongholds in Lyari and Malir.
In the May 2013 general elections, PS-114 was bagged by Irfanullah Marwat on a PML-N ticket but his victory was declared void by the election tribunal in July 2014. On May 11, the Supreme Court dismissed Marwat’s appeal challenging the election tribunal’s decision paving the way for the by-polls.
The by-poll campaign took an interesting turn recently when Marwat announced to support the PTI, which has fielded one of its founding members, Haroon.
In the 2013 polls, PML-N’s Marwat bagged 37,130 votes while MQM’s Rauf Siddiqui got 30,305 votes. Moreover, PTI’s Israr Abbasi got 13,807 votes while PPP’s Sajjad Ahmed Pappi only 3,827 votes.-Agencies
