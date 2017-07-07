Opposition files resolution in PA demanding PM should step down till completion of investigation

LAHORE, 7 July: Combined opposition has filed resolution on Panama case in Punjab Assembly (PA) demanding that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif should step down till completion of Panama case investigation.
Resolution duly signed by members of PA from PPP, JI, PML-Q and other opposition parties was filed by opposition leader Punjab assembly Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed..
The plea was taken in the resolution that Prime Minister appeared as an accused before his subordinate officers in Panama papers case investigation . This earned a bad name for Pakistan among the comity of nations. This state of affairs is undermining democratic norms in the country. Therefore, Nawaz Sharif should resign from his office till the completion of investigation process of Panama case. -Online

