Panama probe: Hussain Nawaz meets Qatari Prince in Doha
ISLAMABAD, July 7: : As the six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the money trail of Sharif family’s offshore properties entered a crucial stage to conclude the report, the mystery behind authenticity of Qatari prince’s letters is likely to be resolved,
sources reported. Sensing the critical situation ahead of the JIT’s final report submission on July 10, the ruling family made an all-out effort to bring evidences from their prime witness in money trail case against the Sharif family after the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son Hussain Nawaz traveled to Doha and held a meeting with Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani.
During the meeting, Hussain has reportedly handed over a draft which was prepared by the Sharif family’s lawyers. Prince Hamad has also prepared his answer, which will be received by the probe team very soon, sources said.
Informed sources said that the Qatar’s prince has also answered the letter of the JIT, seeking his verification of the letters.
The prince has reportedly maintained his stance in the two letters produced in the court by the lawyers of Sharif family pertaining to the money trail of London flats.
Pakistan’s embassy in Qatar is currently playing vital role to establish official communication between Qatari prince and the JIT headed by Wajid Zia.
The JIT is winding up the Panamagate probe as it is required to submit its final report to the Supreme Court by the deadline of July 10. It has been given 60 days to probe the Sharif family’s properties and the money trail behind it as part of the verdict announced in the Panama Papers case.-Agencies
