High-level PML-N huddle decides to give befitting reply to political opponents
ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting of PML-N leadership, chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, decided on Friday to give a befitting reply to their political opponents.
The attendees of the meeting also decided to keep all development schemes on schedule despite the current political climate.
The meeting discussed the ongoing political situation in the country,
including the probe of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which will submit its report to the Supreme Court on Monday.
Sources said Law Minister Zahid Hamid briefed participants of the meeting as well as the government’s next plan of action after the JIT report is submitted.
The participants of the meeting decided to utilise all legal and constitutional options when the time comes, sources revealed.
Moreover, sources informed that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also briefed the participants of the meeting regarding the overall economic situation of the country, with a special focus on the recent dip in the stock exchange as well as the spike in the rate of the US dollar.-Agencies
