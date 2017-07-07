Those hiding behind JIT should face me openly: PM

JHANG, July 7: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has challenged all those who are “hiding behind the joint investigation team” to face him openly, sources reported. He made the statement while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant in
Jhang on Friday. He said that opposition cannot stop the government from serving the country.
PM Sharif said that the people, who sunk the country into darkness, should be held accountable as well.
The prime minister said that the opposition conspires against the government in the guise of sit-in protests.
He added that Pakistan is on the path of progress and development today.
PM said that the government had promised the nation that it will purge darkness. “Motorways and highways are being constructed across the country,” he said.
The government is also improving the standard of railways in the country and constructing motorways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he said. The prime minister said that the government is ending loadshedding in the country. He went on to say that the power of purchasing has increased.
The premier said that happiness and progress is returning to the country. PM Sharif said that metro-bus project is made fun of. “Ask the poor people how they travel in the buses,” he said. -Agencies
