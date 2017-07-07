Corruption will eliminate only if Nawaz is punished: Siraj
ISLAMABAD, July 7: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq said on Friday that corruption in Pakistan would only end once Nawaz Sharif was punished in the Panama Leaks case.
Speaking to his supporters, Siraj-ul-Haq said that it was possible that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be punished in the Panama Leaks case.
“Corruption will end when Nawaz Sharif and his family is punished,” he said.
However, Siraj said that even if Nawaz was to be punished, the episode would remain incomplete. He said that all characters whose names were mentioned in the Panama Papers documents.
“If there are secrets buried inside someone’s heart then he/she should come forward,” he said.-Agencies
Corruption will eliminate only if Nawaz is punished: Siraj
ISLAMABAD, July 7: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq said on Friday that corruption in Pakistan would only end once Nawaz Sharif was punished in the Panama Leaks case.
Speaking to his supporters, Siraj-ul-Haq said that it was possible that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be punished in the Panama Leaks case.
“Corruption will end when Nawaz Sharif and his family is punished,” he said.
However, Siraj said that even if Nawaz was to be punished, the episode would remain incomplete. He said that all characters whose names were mentioned in the Panama Papers documents.
“If there are secrets buried inside someone’s heart then he/she should come forward,” he said.-Agencies