Civil, military leadership meet to discuss national issues
Relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan was also discussed
Nawaz Sharif chairing a meeting of NSC at PM House in Islamabad on Friday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa met at the Prime Minister House on Friday along with the country’s senior civil and military leadership to discuss national issues.
As per reports, DG ISI and DG MI were also part during the meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The civil leadership consisted of federal ministers.
One of the important issues that came under discussion during the meeting was the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The civil and military leadership also exchanged views on the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Operation Zarb-e-Azb.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also held a one-on-one meeting afterwards.-Agencies
