Khurshid warns Nawaz not to put democracy at stake for power and personal gains

ISLAMABAD, JULY 09 (DNA): Opposition leader Khursheed Shah said on Sunday cautioned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of not putting democracy and institutions on stake for personal gains and power.
He warned of serious consequences if the premier did not change his attitude as the government’s threatening behavior is synonymous to violating justice.
Shah asked the government to refrain from hurling obstacles in the way of justice as it can destroy democracy.
The opposition leader asserted that Qatari prince’s letter has no legal significance. He pronounced that if the letter is deemed as true than every corrupt person will bring such a thing.
Khursheed Shah said that those asking to make JIT details public should tell why the ten-year agreement with Musharraf was kept secret. – DNA

