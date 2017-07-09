Claims Govt ministers threatened not to accept SC verdict
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Bani Gala, Islamabad on Sunday.
ISLAMABAD, July 9: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has appealed the Supreme Court to put Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name of Exit Control List before announcing its decision in the Panama Papers case.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Khan claimed that the ruling clique was preparing to attack the Supreme Court.
“In yesterday’s press conference, they attacked the joint investigation team by saying that they will not accept JIT report. They must be ashamed of themselves for such remarks,” he said.
“They are directly going to directly the Supreme Court… This JIT is not for PML-N or PTI, instead, it’s for the Supreme Court,” he added, lashing out at the ruling party.
Khan appealed the Supreme Court to put Nawaz Sharif’s name of ECL to bar him from leaving the country.
“When the Qatari prince was everything [for them], so wasn’t it their responsibility to bring him to record statement,” Khan questioned, adding the entire case of Sharif family depended upon Prince Hamad bin Jasim. – Agencies
Imran appeals SC to put name of Nawaz on ECL
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Bani Gala, Islamabad on Sunday.
ISLAMABAD, July 9: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has appealed the Supreme Court to put Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name of Exit Control List before announcing its decision in the Panama Papers case.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Khan claimed that the ruling clique was preparing to attack the Supreme Court.
“In yesterday’s press conference, they attacked the joint investigation team by saying that they will not accept JIT report. They must be ashamed of themselves for such remarks,” he said.
“They are directly going to directly the Supreme Court… This JIT is not for PML-N or PTI, instead, it’s for the Supreme Court,” he added, lashing out at the ruling party.
Khan appealed the Supreme Court to put Nawaz Sharif’s name of ECL to bar him from leaving the country.
“When the Qatari prince was everything [for them], so wasn’t it their responsibility to bring him to record statement,” Khan questioned, adding the entire case of Sharif family depended upon Prince Hamad bin Jasim. – Agencies